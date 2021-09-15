Man accused of fleeing court mid-hearing

A no-bond warrant was issued for a Max Meadows man Monday after he apparently left court during a pause in his hearing.

Anthony David Ryan, 40, of Max Meadows was in court for a probation revocation hearing on 54 counts of violating probation on 2005 convictions. All but six of the counts were third violations. The six other counts were second violations.

At the beginning of the hearing, public defender Suzanne Bowen informed the court Ryan wanted a different attorney. Ryan said he and Bowen were “not seeing eye-to-eye,” so he wanted Judge Bradley Finch to appoint him another public defender.

“You’re not entitled to a court appointed attorney you like or are comfortable with,” the judge told Ryan. He asked Ryan to explain the problem without getting into evidence regarding the alleged probation violations.

Ryan said he was told in June he was looking at receiving no jail time. However, laws changed July 1 and “now I’m looking at much more time.”

Court officials said he has 26 years, three months yet to be served on the 54 convictions.

“It’s not Ms. Bowen’s fault when laws change,” Judge Finch told the defendant. He pointed out Bowen is a competent attorney capable of overseeing Ryan’s defense, so he denied the request for an attorney change.

At that point, Judge Finch agreed to pause Ryan’s hearing to allow an opportunity for Bowen to consult with Ryan on the case. Bowen and Ryan stepped outside the courtroom and other cases were addressed.

When the court called Ryan’s case at the conclusion of the other cases, Bowen and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco were present, but Ryan wasn’t.

During their discussion, Bowen said, Ryan indicated his stomach was upset and he needed to go downstairs. “I’ve not seen him since,” she told the judge.

The judge asked court bailiffs to have Ryan paged, check the courthouse for him and look in the bathrooms. They received no response to the pages and found no one identifying himself as Ryan.

Judge Finch ordered a warrant be issued for Ryan’s arrest. The warrant requires Ryan to be held without bond upon arrest.

According to court records, Ryan was convicted in 2005 of 48 charges including shoplifting, forgery, uttering, breaking and entering, grand larceny and credit card theft. Fifty-two other charges weren’t prosecuted.

Ryan was returned to court on probation violations in 2011 when he was convicted of six new fraud charges.

In January of this year, Ryan was charged with 54 counts of violating probation on the 2005 (second violation) and 2011 (first violation) convictions. The violations under consideration Monday were filed Feb. 4.

According to court records Ryan owes $17,340 in restitution and $34,862 in court costs stemming from all of the convictions.

