Local baseball story in national magazine

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The story of Pulaski baseball and the minor league’s final year in Southwest Virginia is chronicled in the October issue of Harper’s Magazine.

Pittsburgh author Bill Bardenwerper followed the Appalachian League from its 2019 season, through the COVID-cancelled 2020 season, and into its conversion to a collegiate league in 2021. In “Letter from Pulaski, Minor Threat, MLB puts the farm system out to pasture,” he tells of the impact a financial decision made at the top of Major League Baseball has had on small town America.

Although the article focuses on the loss of Minor League Baseball throughout the Appalachian League, the story is primarily centered on Pulaski, Calfee Park, park ownership and management, local baseball fans and the players’ relationships with the community. The article also includes multiple photographs of the town and ballpark.

Bardenwerper is a former Airborne Ranger who joined the Army following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. In addition to writing multiple articles for publications nationwide, he also is author of the book “The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid.”

The October issue of Harper’s Magazine is already available online at harpers.org. Founded in 1850, Harper’s touts itself as the nation’s oldest continuously published monthly magazine.

