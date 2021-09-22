Lillian Bernice Sarver Hamblin (‘Hay Hay’)

Lillian Bernice Sarver Hamblin (“Hay Hay”), 77, of Pulaski, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital of Montgomery County.

She was born August 16, 1944, in Bland, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie Isaac and Virginia Wilson Sarver; husband, Judas Hamblin; sons, James David Nelson, and Charles Daniel Nelson; and brother, Marvin Sarver.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia May Smith, of Pulaski, VA; grandchildren Kimberley Smith and James David Nelson Jr., also of Pulaski; sister, Bernita Sarver Clark of Fairlawn, VA; Brothers, Donald Monroe Sarver, and wife Brenda, of Pearisburg, VA, and Charlie Melvin Sarver and wife Nona, of Fairlawn, VA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A member of the Family Worship Center, Lillian loved attending church and singing in the choir. She loved and trusted the Lord, who was her strength. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. She was retired from Pulaski Furniture. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski with Rev. Jeff Wilhoite officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Hamblin family. Online condolences can be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

Written by: Editor on September 22, 2021.

Comments

comments