Lanse Dawson is haunted by waters

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

I first caught site of Lanse Dawson at the Marketplace at the Pulaski Train Depot. Lanse sets a table up among the many vendors and it is there, that he can be seen teaching the fine art of fly tying. To be clear, these aren’t the same flies that annoy us at picnics, but rather intricately designed lures use in fly fishing.

“Take the scissors and trim it off, so that you do not have hair sticking out,” Lanse instructed the youngster who sat beside him. The front of their work table was draped in fabric with an image of a fly fisherman next to the words Haunted by Waters inscribed in large lettering. Their shared workspace held a collection of hooks and thread and a vise, which is used to hold the fly as it’s being made.

“Keep those wraps good and tight,” Lanse continued. “I would flip this over to the other side. That way you can keep your hands on this and it’s not going to pop out. Lay your spool up here. That way you keep your thread taught and it’s not going to spin off and mess up.”

The name of the little fellow who was intently tying a fly is Marshall Johnson, who is, not coincidentally, Lanse Dawson’s grandson. As he gives instruction, Lanse makes sure Marshall is making the lure properly. If not exactly a taskmaster, Dawson is somewhat strict about taking the task seriously.

“Well, I’m a believer in that everything you do, you do for the glory of God,” said Lanse about his teaching technique. “If it’s picking tomatoes in the garden, do a good job of it. If you’re a race car driver, you want to be the best one you can be and if you’re tying flies you want to do the best you can do. If you always do things haphazard and sloppy, that will follow you all through your life.”

Lanse Dawson grew up in Cana, Virginia, but back then, everyone who lived there just called it “the holler.”

His step dad, who worked at the Hercules plant, moved the family to Pulaski on Lanse’s 11th birthday to be closer to his work. They moved to a house on State Street near the old NeHi bottling plant. Pulaski was a different place in the 50’s and 60’s.

“It was a thriving little railroad town,” Lanse recalled. “They had a few drive-ins, and the carhop would come out and wait on you. There were sporting good shops and two or three drugstores downtown. We had a lot going on in Pulaski at that time, yet when I went to school, nobody thought about their children being bothered or abducted.”

Lanse recalls walking home from Pulaski High School and passing by the car lot at Luttrell Chevrolet to check out the new models.

Lanse has fond memories of high school, in large part, because he and his brother Roger Dawson were members of the varsity basketball team. For their final game, that team traveled to the Coliseum at Virginia Tech and defeated Handley High School to win the 1962 Basketball State Championship.

“We played for a coach called Carl Tacy,” recalled Lanse. “He shaped my life in part. He was a man of character. He was a man of dedication and he taught me that everything I did, I needed to do well. You don’t want to be second best. ”

“We only had 10 players on our team,” Lanse added. “When we won the state championship, we could barely scrimmage each other. You had to toe the line or he’d put you off the team. I especially remember how, if you were on one of the high school athletic teams, they treated you kind of special. I mean they lifted you up on a pedestal.”

The Pulaski Town Council even furnished a meal for the team at the Maple Shade Inn.

“The one sore point I have with the Town of Pulaski was tearing down the Maple Shade Inn and putting up a shopping center,” Lanse related. “That was a beautiful building. They had all kinds of events out there. They had a majorette contest there at one time and people came to it from all over the country.”

Lanse Dawson took two years of machine shop training at New River VOTECH (now NRCC) and then took a job with General Electric in Salem. Less than two years later, he met a fellow named Marvin “Bud” Webb at a rec league basketball game. Webb sold appliances at the Sears Roebuck in Pulaski and helped Lanse land a job as an appliance salesman at the Sears store in Radford.

“Bud Webb was into everything,” said Lanse. “He hunted. He fished. He went spelunking … he even had his own glider. We were very, very close and what he did, I did. So he got me interested in tying flies.”

After a stint selling appliances, Lance took a job as a loan officer for Credit Way in Radford. When that company merged with American General Insurance Co., Lanse was promoted to manager and instructed to open a new office in Wytheville. He worked as an owner/operator there for several years but decided to take early retirement just before his company merged with American International Group (AIG).

“I don’t have any regrets working there, it was like any other company, they expected you to do more than you were capable of doing,” Lance stated. “But it was a good job. They treated me well and I treated them well.”

“I remember I told my brother Roger that I was going to take early retirement,” he recounted. “He said I’m concerned about you. I’m afraid you’ll get bored. I said, ‘Roger, I have too many things that I like to do to get bored.’”

“If I get a little bit burnt out on one thing, I could do something else,” Lanse continued. “I guess that’s what I enjoy about the Marketplace. I enjoy talking to the people. I enjoy answering their questions as best as I can and it’s just a satisfying thing to pass along what you know to someone else.”

Lanse’s daughter, Bethany Johnson, is the one who talked Lance into setting up a fly tying table at the Marketplace. There, he has all the materials and a specialized rotary vise for making flies, as well as several finished flies that he occasionally sells … but he doesn’t exactly make a fortune.

“I had two customers last week, one young lady wanted to get some for her brother and she bought six. I charged her $15 and then somebody else bought a little bit and so I had a total of $19 this past month. I had one man came last year and bought about $30 from me. He told me what he wanted, so I special tied up what he wanted. I just enjoy doing it. I’ve done it so long, it’s second nature. I don’t even have to think about what I’m doing.”

This past season, Lance and a fellow named Bill Cox taught a group of kids, ages 10 and up, the art of tying flies at a weekly gathering at his church.

“They were so dedicated to fly tying that pretty soon they wanted to get into it big time,” said Lance. “We actually had a fishing contest and I told them that they could only use the ties that they have tied. Then one of my grandsons came to me and said, ‘Granddaddy, can I be in your contest?’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re not in the class’ and I kept thinking about it and thought, ‘I can’t turn him down.’”

His grandson’s enthusiasm swayed him, and Lanse opened the contest to the younger kids who wanted to participate.

Is fly tying an art or a craft … or both?

If you take a fly and you do it the same way every time and the flies all look exactly the same, then you’re developing the craft,” said Lanse. “But it also allows you to use any color you want, any variation you want. It’s like slapping paint up on a canvas. You can do whatever you want to. So it is an art.”

“Now tie a half hitch and take your Sally Hanson nail polish and finish that,” Lanse instructed his grandson Marshall. “We use more women’s nail polish than most women because we use it for fly tying. You can put more than one coat on it here and make it real shiny.”

Lanse Dawson does not spend every minute of the day tying flies. He has many hobbies and has spent many seasons coaching rec league sports including basketball, T-Ball, soccer and even women’s softball.

His immediate family includes his wife Gail, his stepson, Greg Canevari and his two daughters Tanya Brown and Bethany Ann Johnson. Bethany has six children and most of them can already tie a fine fly.

It was Bethany who gave her dad the idea to name his enterprise, Haunted by Waters. The inspiration came from a book named “A River Runs Through It” about a father and his two sons living in turn of the 20th century in Montana. These family members are all very different, but they all love to fly fish and this serves as a uniting force. A River Runs Through It was made in into a movie in 1992 that both Bethany and Lanse enjoyed.

In the last scene, the brother who remains is by then an old man and we see him fly fishing alone by a secluded creek.

The voice over in part says, “Of course now I’m too old to be much of a fisherman … but when I’m alone in the half light of the canyon, all existence seems to fade to a being with my soul and memories … eventually all things merge into one and a river runs through it … I am haunted by waters.”

Check for Lanse Dawson at the Tuesday afternoon Marketplace at the Pulaski Train Depot. He’ll teach you all about flying, tying and never coming in second.

Written by: Editor on September 27, 2021.

