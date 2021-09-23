Juvenile charged in school threat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A juvenile is charged in connection with one of two possible threats posted on social media this past week referencing George Wythe High School in Wythe County.

According to a press release issued by Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office and school administration investigated two separate “possible” threats posted Tuesday and Wednesday.

An investigation into the Wednesday post led authorities to arrest a Wythe County juvenile on a charge of making threats of death or bodily injury to a person on school property. The suspect’s name and age are not being released due to his age.

No arrest has been made in connection with Tuesday’s post. The press release indicates that probe led investigators to an area outside Wythe County, but further investigation is required in that case.

Sheriff’s office Major Anthony Cline declined to identify the area outside Wythe County.

When authorities were made aware of Tuesday’s post, George Wythe High School was placed on lockdown and the school was thoroughly searched, but nothing was found.

The charge filed Wednesday is a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The press release does not specify the nature of the threats contained in the messages.

