Johnnie Ray Weeks

January 4, 1958 – September 14, 2021

Johnnie Ray Weeks, 63, of Snowville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was a U. S. Army veteran. Johnnie was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Ray Weeks.

Survivors include his mother, Rosie Iva McPeak Weeks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Doug Yett, Roxane and Tim O’Donnell, and Lilly Bechtel; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Weeks family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory of Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on September 16, 2021.

