Jeffrey Wayne Taylor, age 52 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a brief illness with leukemia.

Born November 13, 1968 in Pulaski, he was the son of Patricia “Patsy” McGlothlin Taylor and the late Robert Gene Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Rae Billips Taylor, Pulaski; mother Patricia “Patsy” McGlothlin Taylor, Pulaski; children Ashley Renee Taylor, Pulaski; Joshua Allen Taylor, Pulaski; granddaughter Mackenzie Thompson, and brother Michael Taylor, Pulaski.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

