Input sought regarding alleged offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two law enforcement agencies are seeking public input regarding a Radford man who is the subject of a joint investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg Police Department are jointly investigating Michael J. Trujillo, 32, of Radford, on allegations of offenses involving juveniles and adults, according to a sheriff’s office press release from Lt. M.E. Hollandsworth.

According to Montgomery County court records, Trujillo was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated sexual battery through mental incapacity and filming a non-consenting nude person. Both incidents are alleged to have occurred Sept. 6, 2020.

A Nov. 29 preliminary hearing is set in Montgomery County General District Court.

The sexual battery charge is an unclassified felony that is punishable by one to 20 years in prison. Filming a non-consenting nude person is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

A magistrate released Trujillo from custody on personal recognizance, according to Hollandsworth.

Anyone having additional information pertaining to Trujillo or having a separate incident involving him that they wish to report is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-382-6915 or Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

To remain anonymous, call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-443-1430 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

Hollandsworth said investigators confirmed Trujillo is the same person who was reported missing by family members in March of this year. He was reported missing to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and found safe the following day, according to Facebook posts and media reports from that time.

Written by: Editor on September 24, 2021.

