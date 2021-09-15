Injuries not serious in plane crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ABINGDON — A 68-year-old Ohio man escaped serious injury Monday morning when his single-engine plane went out of control while landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.

Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said the department received a request at 9:31 a.m. to respond to an emergency call at the airport.

Geller said the preliminary investigation determined the pilot apparently had problems steering the airplane during the landing. As a result, the plane ran off the left of the runway and struck an embankment, causing it to overturn onto its top.

The pilot was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was in the plane.

The Alon aircraft left from an Ohio airport earlier in the morning. Geller said it was stopping at Abingdon to refuel.

The investigation is continuing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take part in the probe.

