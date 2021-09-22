Homecoming Week: Cougars host Cave Spring

By DAVID GRAVELY

It’s Homecoming Week in Pulaski County and the action Friday night at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field will find the Cougar football program hosting the Cave Spring Knights.

The Cougars lead the series between the two teams 31-14, including Cougar wins in the last six meetings. The average score for a Cougar versus Knights matchup finds the Cougars winning 24-15.

Last season, the Cougars went to Bogle Field in Roanoke to bring home a convincing 42-0 win over the Knights. The last time a Pulaski County team lost to Cave Spring was the 2014 game in Dublin, where the Knight were able to earn a 33-26 victory over the Cougars in the first season of former Head Coach Stephen James. The Knights finished that regular season with a record of 6-4 before falling to Magna Vista in the first round of the playoffs.

The Knights are under new leadership this year for the first time in 16 years. Former Head Coach Tim Fulton stepped down at the end of the COVID-19 shortened season after a 2-6 campaign that earned them wins over Blacksburg and Hidden Valley.

New Head Coach Nick Leftwich is leading the program through some growing pains. The Knights started the season off with a 12-14 loss to Hidden Valley that is currently undefeated at 4-0, then a 12-20 loss to Northside. A 14-28 road loss to Glenvar was up next. The Knights earned their first win of the season last Friday, finding their offense in a 48-8 clubbing of Alleghany.

The Cougars come into the matchup with a record of two wins and one loss. The one loss was to James Wood by a final score of 33-34, largely due to a questionable sideline penalty that resulted in an erroneous 15-yard penalty.

Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon and his team have moved passed that, however, and are excited for the remainder of the season.

“Cave Spring is making big improvements,” Dixon said. “Coach Leftwich is putting in a system that’s very similar to what Salem runs. They’re showing a lot of improvement already with it. They also have some players that are going to be back next season, so he’s going to have more building blocks to work with right away when this season is over. They have some skilled and athletic players and by the end of the season they should be a pretty solid team.”

Two key players for the Knights are quarterback Skylor Griffiths (6’2”, 175, SR) and running back Landon Altizer (5’11”, 160, JR). Altizer also returns punts and kickoffs and plays safety for the Knights.

For the Cougars, the loss of the James Wood game also brought a little good news. Several players stepped up and caught the attention of Coach Dixon and his staff.

“I thought Nolan Dalton did a really good job for us at center,” he said. “He’s a very intelligent young man and that has worked hard to get this opportunity. He’s going to be a heck of a football player. His success is also good for us overall on the offensive front, because it allows us to use Jack Johnson at another spot.”

One of the key things for Dixon and his program to find the success he wants, he said, is roster management.

“If you line up our roster with Cave Springs, we’re likely younger overall and it’s almost we’re getting younger each game,” Dixon said. “I don’t mind having young players, but we want those kids to be committed. We want full commitment from all of our players and the sooner we get that from every player, the better off we’re going to be. It all starts in the weight room. We still do that in the mornings before school. Your commitment there will prove your commitment to the team.”

Dixon went on to talk about a few of the young players other than Dalton who he hopes can step up to the challenges.

“I have two players that I need to get on the field more right now,” he said. “We need to get Chris Gallimore and Braylon Foster in the mix on both sides of the ball. I’ve been hesitant to use Chris more because he’s our backup quarterback. You get nervous that you might get him injured, but both of these kids are tough and I believe they can get some things done. We’re going to see about possibly finding some more roles for both of those guys and maybe a few more as we move forward. It’s just a good roster management thing for our future.”

The game Friday will mark Homecoming for Pulaski County High School, the 48th year of the school since the unification of the old Pulaski High School and Dublin High School. While he remains focused on the game, Coach Dixon is also happy with what he’s seeing around campus.

“There’s a lot of school spirit for sure,” Dixon said. “I think our school system does a great job of spreading Cougar Pride and it’s not just for football. I want to see our kids win at everything they do. We want to instill a great work ethic in them all and teach them to take pride in that. It’s a big part of growing up into being a responsible adult, not just winning football or basketball games.”

Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field. During the extended halftime ceremony, the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced along with the rest of the Homecoming Court.

If you can’t make the game, be sure to tune in to 107.1 Country WPSK for the pregame show and then Rick Watson and Shay Dunnigan will call the game live. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

