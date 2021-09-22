Hiwassee resident named to forestry board

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Hiwassee resident Jennifer Gagnon to Virginia’s Board of Forestry.

Gagnon is a Virginia Cooperative Extension associate with Virginia Tech and coordinator of the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from University of Florida in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

The 13-member Board of Forestry advises the governor and Virginia Department of Forestry on the condition and management of Commonwealth forest resources. According to the board’s website it “encourages persons, agencies, organizations and industries to implement development programs for forest resource management and counsels them in such development.” It also prepares an annual report on state forestry work.

Forestry board members serve four-year terms.

