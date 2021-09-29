Help needed for Peak Creek Fall Cleanup

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) could use some help with their annual Peak Creek Fall Cleanup.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2. Volunteers should meet at 41 First St. N.E., which is the parking lot behind Pulaski Senior Center on Washington Avenue.

FOPC will assign areas to be cleaned. The group also is providing trash bags, grabbers, gloves, safety vests, masks, water and snacks.

Participants are asked to wear closed shoes, long pants and long sleeves for safety.

Peak Creek cleanups are held bi-annually in the spring and fall.

FOPC is a nonprofit organization aimed at improving Peak Creek’s appearance and water quality, and preventing deterioration of its walls.

Contact info@friendsofpeakcreek.org for more information.

Written by: Editor on September 29, 2021.

Comments

comments