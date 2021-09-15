Helen Virginia Newman Handy Emanuel

Helen Virginia Newman Handy Emanuel, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home. Born July 5, 1930 she was the daughter of the late William Hobart Newman and Rhoda Mozelle Shupe Mabry. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Franklin Handy, Jr., Marion Frances Emanuel, daughter, Linda Sue Davis, son, James Marvin Handy, brothers, John Conrad Newman, Frank Boyce Newman and sisters Betty Lois Cox, Nellie Grace Nunn and Charlotte Gillespie.

She is survived by her children Betty Ann (Richard) Blankenship, Pulaski; William Coy (Ella Jane) Handy, Dublin; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home -Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Mabel Caudill officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday evening at the Funeral Home.

To sign Helen’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 15, 2021.

