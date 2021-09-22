Hayden back in jail on new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Less than a month after being bonded out of jail for allegedly firing shots in the parking lot of Sleep Inn near Claytor Lake, a Radford man is back in custody on four new charges.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, 20-year-old Parkere Hayden was arrested with a co-defendant in Radford Friday on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of being a principal in the second degree to malicious wounding. The other suspect, Jaden Murphy, 19, of Columbus, Ohio, faces the same charges as Hayden.

Although jail records report the offense date for all four charges as Sept. 5, Radford City General District Court records allege two of the offenses occurred Sept. 5 and the other two, Sept. 16.

Radford City Police Department declined to comment on the malicious wounding charges or what circumstances led to the charges.

Hayden is charged in Pulaski County with discharging a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another. He was arrested Aug. 9 after allegedly firing shots from a vehicle at a group of people in the parking lot of Sleep Inn on State Park Road in Dublin. The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8 and Parker was later arrested in Radford when a city police officer stopped the car in which he was a passenger.

While police were unable to confirm anyone in the Sleep Inn parking lot was shot, some witnesses believed a man might have been shot in the leg. So far, authorities have been unable to identify or locate the man. Police were able to confirm an unoccupied vehicle was struck by one bullet.

