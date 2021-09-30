Hasvil Douglas Crowder

Hasvil (Doug) Douglas Crowder, 86, of Pulaski, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, departed life on September 29, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. He was born on September 30, 1934 in Pulaski, VA and was the son of the late Herbert M. Hasvil Crowder and Frances Coble Crowder of Pulaski, VA and step-mother Ellen H. Crowder Golden of Huntington, WV. He was also preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Berry Crowder, his sisters, Juanita, Janie and Linda and his brothers, John, Wayne, Jimmy, Barry, Butch, Gary and Gordon.

Doug was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Robinson Tract, Pulaski, VA, a Veteran of the United States Navy, a Life Member of the VFW Post #184, a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans – Chapter 29 Wainwright Lodge in Christiansburg, VA, a Life Member of the NRA, a Life Member of the Golden Eagles NRA and a member of the Shriners.

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory daughters Rebecca Smith of Draper, VA; and Melissa Trainer of Pulaski, VA; son Stephen (Marcus) Taylor of Parrots, VA; grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Mary Gaynell Alford of Ona, WV; and Lorrie Keeley of Huntington, WV;

Brother Hugh Crowder of Coco Beach, FL; and nieces and nephews .

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to the American Breast Cancer Society to honor Doug’s late wife.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Crowder family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

September 30, 2021.

