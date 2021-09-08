Group hosting second conversation on equity

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

During the early part of July, a local group held a gathering to discuss equity in Pulaski County Public Schools. That group is now preparing to host a second meeting for interested citizens.

The theme for the upcoming conversation, set for Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m., will be “The Ripple Effect: How We got Here and Where Should We Go?”

Those wishing to be a part of the conversation are asked to register in advance for the meeting through the Facebook page the group, known as the Community Conversation, has established at www.facebook.com/PulaskiCountyEquity.

The conversation will be facilitated by Gary Hash II. The room will be set up for tables of six with masks encouraged. Information on equity issues being addressed by the school administration will be shared, such as achievement gaps and discipline disparity.

The event will take place at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, located at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, NW, in Pulaski. Child care can be arranged as needed for participants. The registration form online has more information concerning child care.

“We are in community conversation because we want the very best that we can give our students so that they can succeed in school today and life tomorrow,” the release stated. “We hope you will return for this event if you attended the first session in July. If you weren’t able to join us then, please consider being part of this continuing conversation on September 12.”

For additional information, contact the group at 540-509-0808 or email pulaskiconv@gmail.com.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2021.

