Former officer admits having child porn

RICHMOND — A former sergeant with Manassas City Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 counts of possessing child pornography while he was employed as a law enforcement officer.

“Any individual who robs children of their innocence through child pornography, regardless of what they do for a living, must be held accountable for committing these heinous crimes, but especially when that individual is a law enforcement officer who has sworn to protect his community,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said of Wayne Carlo Bombara, 47, of Manassas Park.

According to a press release from Herring’s office, evidence showed Bombara uploaded about 150 pornographic images of female children to his Adobe Lightroom account. Lightroom is photo-editing software.

A subsequent search of the defendant’s home turned up several electronic devices containing saved child porn images dating back to 2011.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified children in the images Bombara saved as abuse victims in prior investigations.

Bombara will be sentenced in February. After serving any prison sentence he received, he is required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he chooses to live.

