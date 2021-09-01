FOCL stages Poker Run fundraiser

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) staged a Poker Run fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 28, which started and finished at the Rock House Marina on Peak Creek.

In a Poker Run, players collect a randomly picked card at a predetermined location. By the end of the game, players will have enough cards for a hand and the player holding the best hand wins.

FOCL has hosted Poker Run fundraisers in years past. The last was in 2019.

“We’ve had great participation this year and anything we get, including merchandise sales, goes into lake cleanup,” said Steve Rapp, President of the Friends of Claytor Lake. “We normally start above the bridge and work our way down, but we were directed by AEP to start below the bridge because there was a bunch of debris that collects there over the winter.”

