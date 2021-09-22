Flea Market returns to NRV Fairgrounds

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Flea Market, sponsored by the Dublin Lions Club, took place under sunny skies last weekend at the New River Valley Fairgrounds.

Because of restrictions enacted as a result of COVID, it had been well over a year since the Dublin Lions Club had held their famous flea market and flea market patrons arrived in force.

“It had been since 1975 since we cancelled a flea market,” said Andy Hullender, who has served as the Flea Market Chairman since 2016. “We were very happy with attendance. We had 14,000 paid attendees this year with about 1,500 vendors and 250 volunteers. Attendance was exactly where it normally is.”

Rest assured, the Dublin Lions Club puts the proceeds to good use.

“We support humanitarian relief at the state and international level, but the vast majority of it goes to Pulaski County,” Hullender said. “We contribute to the backpack program and we contribute to a lot of school programs. We give a lot of school groups, like the band and girls’ basketball, with the opportunity to earn money by coming out and volunteering.”

