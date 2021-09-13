Eleven years possible in fatal wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Patrick County man was convicted in Pulaski County Circuit Court Tuesday to the involuntary manslaughter of his passenger in a June 2020 car wreck near New River Community College.

Harvey Lee Edwards Jr., 20, of Claudville, entered into a bare plea agreement, under which no sentence was recommended to the court. It will be up to Judge Bradley Finch to determine Edwards’ punishment at sentencing Jan. 12.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in prison for felony involuntary vehicular manslaughter and 12 months in jail for misdemeanor driving impaired. Edwards pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge meaning he isn’t admitting guilt, but he acknowledges evidence would be sufficient to convict him.

He pleaded guilty to impaired driving.

