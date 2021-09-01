Early Eugene Gravley

Early Eugene Gravley, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Born November 19, 1929 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Earley Mac Gravley and Nancy Mae Gravley. He was also preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.

Early was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Dorothy Thomas Gravley, Pulaski; sons David (Debbie) Gravley, TN; Earnest Gravley, NC; Eugene (Vicky) Gravley, Pulaski; Dexter Gravley, Pulaski, Dennis (Angie) Gravley, Pulaski; and Terry Gravley, Pulaski.

Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with Chaplain Bobby Ward officiating where he will receive full military honors.

To sign Early’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

