Dublin man charged with maiming

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man charged with intoxicated driving following a February wreck now stands charged with felony maiming.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records David Paul Chrisley, 61, of Dublin, is charged with leaving a wreck victim permanently impaired by driving intoxicated with a reckless disregard for life. The charge is a Class 4 felony, carrying a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

Dublin Police Department Officer R.M. Gravely, who investigated the Feb. 24 wreck, said he recently filed the maiming charge after one of the motorists informed him of persisting medical issues arising from the wreck.

The 4:57 p.m. crash, at 201 Wilderness Road, involved four vehicles. Gravely determined Chrisley’s 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a 2004 Mazda, causing a chain reaction involving a 2017 Kia and 2016 Chevrolet.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 1, 2021.

Comments

comments