Destroyer?

Courtesy photo

Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) crews recently removed a potential destroyer from the lake, but it wasn’t the military ship most people think of when they hear the word “destroyer.” Instead, it was a massive 55-inch diameter stump nearly as wide as one crewman is tall. The stump would have been a challenging foe for any boat that might have unexpectedly encountered it.

Written by: Editor on September 27, 2021.

Comments

comments