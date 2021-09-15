Defendant headed for drug court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman authorities say was on drugs while behind the wheel of vehicle in an area parking lot in August 2020 is headed to Pulaski County Drug Court.

Morgan Nicole Bruno, 30, entered into a plea agreement in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday that enables her to enroll in the intensive multi-year drug court. If she successfully completes the program, her charges will be dismissed. If not, she will be sentenced.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said Bruno had problems properly completing five field sobriety tests after being found inside the vehicle. She said police also saw a needle inside the car and Bruno’s pupils were not properly responding to light.

