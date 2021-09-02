Debra Lynn Donithan O’Dell

Debra Lynn Donithan O’Dell, age 60 of Rockbridge County and formerly of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Raleigh Court Health & Rehab Center, Roanoke. Born May 13, 1961 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Vance Elmo Donithan & Dorothy Ann Murphy Donithan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Allen O’Dell, brothers, David, Wayne and Gary Donithan.

She is survived by her children Kristin Gullion and husband, Jason, Rural Retreat; Jami O’Dell and boyfriend, JD Sykes, Saltville, VA; Travis O’Dell, Natural Bridge, VA; grandchildren Austin, Damian, Jason, Eric, Ashton, Colt, Lukas, Stella-Anne and expecting Joclyn; sisters Brenda Bennett, Saltville; Linda Simpson, Snowville; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and special in-laws

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the O’Dell-Moore Cemetery, Snowville.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Debra’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 2, 2021.

Comments

comments