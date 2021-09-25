Cougars roll over Knights for Homecoming

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team scored on offense, defense and special teams Friday night on their way to a convincing 42-7 Homecoming night victory over the Cave Spring Knights.

“I thought we showed a lot of good things out there tonight,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “We’re still not anywhere near where we want to be, but it’s always good to get a win. Getting a win on Homecoming night is great for the kids and the community as well. I’m proud of our guys and we’ll take a look at the film now and see where we need to focus for next week.”

The scoring started with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter when John Lyman fielded a punt from Owen Sweeny. He broke loose and raced 33 yards for the special teams score. It would not be his last of the evening. Nathan Pratt hit the point after to put the Cougars up 7-0.

“John is explosive,” Coach Dixon said. “We’ve got a couple of really fast kids, but he has the potential to really do some things.”

Kenyontae Kennedy struck next, taking the ball into the endzone on a four yard run with 47 second remaining in the first quarter. The PAT by Pratt moved the score to 14-0 for the Cougars.

The Cougars went on defense and with 5:05 left in the first half, Lyman struck again. The Knights had driven down the field and were threating when Lyman made a play on a Carter Jeffords pass, made the interception and raced 96 yards for the score. The PAT by Pratt left the Cougars up 21-0.

Pulaski County forced the Knights to punt and the Cougars had one last chance to score before halftime. Tough runs by Trevor Burton helped move the Cougars into range, but a pass from quarterback Cam Cooper was completed to JJ Gulley near the endzone. Gulley made a quick move and pushed past the Knight defender into the endzone with 16 seconds remaining in the half. Pratt hit the PAT to make it 28-0 for the Cougars.

“We’re still making too many mistakes,” Coach Dixon said. “We had a touchdown called back there on a long pass to John Lyman for an illegal man downfield. We’ve got to clean all that up. We can’t be satisfied.”

The Knights kicked off to start the second half. The Cougars moved the ball downfield before their initial drive stalled. A 35-yard field goal attempt by Pratt barely glanced off the right upright but missed its mark to end that drive.

The Cougar defense held and forced another Knight punt. This time the Cougar offense meant business. Six consecutive runs by Kennedy moved the ball to the Knight 23-yard line. Burton ran for six yards and then barreled over a Knight defender from 17 yards out with 5:07 remaining in the third. Pratt hit the PAT and the score moved to 35-0 for the Cougars.

The Knights finally broke the ice when Carter Jeffords hit Owen Sweeney for a 46-yard pass completion over a Cougar defender who slipped. Sweeney completed the score by kicking the PAT. It was the last time the Knights visited the endzone for the evening, leaving the score at 35-7 for the Cougars.

Burton added an insurance touchdown with 8:46 remaining in the final quarter. He ran 24-yard over, around and through several Knight defenders on his way to the endzone. Pratt hit the PAT to make the final score 42-7 for the Cougars.

“Even late in the game I think our guys kept up the pressure, which is what we want,” Dixon said. “We’re young and we just need to keep getting better. It’s a work in progress, but I’m proud of our guys.”

The Cougars finished the game with 413 yards of total offense. Cave Spring had 185 yards. Cooper completed 8 of 16 pass attempts for 129 yards with one interception. Cave Spring went 5 of 15 for 77 yards through the air with two interceptions. The Cougars ran 39 times for 284 yards, an average of 7.3 yards per carry. Cave Spring had 29 carries for 108 yards, 3.7 yards per carry.

The Cougars had two fumbles, losing one. The Knights had two fumbles but recovered both. Pratt punted two times for a 35 yard average. Cave Spring punted six times for a 35.5 yard average. The Cougars earned 21 first downs while holding the Knights to just nine.

The Cougars had four penalties in the game for 25 yards. The Knights had two penalties for 20 yards.

Trevor Burton finished the game with 15 carries for 177 yards. Kennedy had 12 carries for 62 yards. Cooper had five carries for 21 yards, but would have had more were it not for an inadvertent whistle. Braylon Foster had four carries for 17 yards. Lyman had two for seven yards.

Kennedy caught two passes for 52 yards. Lyman had four catches for 51 yards. JJ Gulley had two catches for 26 yards. Tyler Underwood had one catch but was stopped for no gain.

Defensively, the Cougars saw sophomore Brett Jones led the way with three solo tackles and five assists. Junior Diego Turner contributed four solo and two assists. Tyler Underwood had three solo tackles and two assists. Tanner Mace had three solo and one assist. All four were also involved in tackles for a loss. Lyman had two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

The Cougars will hit the road next week to play the Hidden Valley Titans, who moved to 5-0 for the only the second time in school history Friday with a 28-21 win over Franklin County.

