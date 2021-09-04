Cougars crush Cavaliers on the road

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County earned 452 total yards of offense despite what can only be described as questionable calls against them throughout the game Friday night at Jefferson Forest, bringing home a 49-16 win despite having four touchdowns called back and what appeared to clearly be a fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass.

“We did better in some areas tonight, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said after the game. “I thought our line blocked better and our backs ran hard most of the time. It was good to see us keep pushing when we faced some adversity.”

The Cougars started the scoring when John Lyman stepped in front of a Forest pass and raced 53 yards for the pick six. Nathan Pratt hit the point after for the 7-0 lead.

With 6:28 remaining in the first quarter Lyman struck again, this time on a 62-yard run. Pratt hit the PAT to move the score to 14-0 for the Cougars.

Tyler Underwood and Diego Turner each recorded sacks to help lead the Cougar defense. A field goal attempt was short and an interception ended another Cougar drive late in the first quarter.

Jefferson Forest got on the board with a 38-yard field goal with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, but the Cougars roared back. An 80-yard run by Lyman was called back for a phantom hold and the Cougars punted. A big hit by a Cougar defender knocked the ball loose on a handoff attempt by the Cavaliers and Keyontae Kennedy recovered for the Cougars, but the officials ruled it an incomplete pass attempt.

With 5:51 remaining in the second quarter, quarterback Cam Cooper connected with JJ Gulley for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Pratt put the Cougars up 21-3.

Another questionable holding call negated a long touchdown run by Kennedy. He ran the opposite direction on the next play to score from 23 yards out. The PAT by Pratt put the Cougars up 28-3. Jefferson Forest added a touchdown in the final seconds, but the PAT failed and the two teams went to the locker room with the Cougars up 28-9.

The Cougars scored on a 16-yard run by Kennedy and appeared to add another long touchdown pass from Cooper to Gulley in the third, but an offensive pass interference call removed that touchdown. The video showed that there was no interference by Gully on the play.

Jefferson Forest scored on a 20-yard pass at the start of the fourth quarter to make the score 35-16. The Cougars added a 68-yard touchdown run by Trevor Burton. The junior added an 18-yard scoring run near the end of the game after a Diego Turner interception to move the score to 49-16. Brett Jones recovered a late Jefferson Forest fumble and Lyman intercepted a final Cavalier pass attempt, allowing the Cougars to run the clock out to end the game.

Cooper completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 127 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Burton’s late game efforts resulted in 13 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Kennedy carried the ball 8 times for 69 yards and a score. Lyman ran 5 times for 66 yards and a score.

Tyler Underwood caught two passes for 64 yards. Gully caught two for 34 yards. Lyman caught four passes for 22 yards and a score. Kennedy had one catch for his 7-yard score. Complete stats from the game will be posted later Saturday.

The Cougars will host Bluefield next week at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

