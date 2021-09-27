Cougar golf continues to improve

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School Cougar golf team hosted the seven members of the River Ridge District Monday at Thorn Spring Golf Course. By the end of the day, several Cougars turned in their best scores to date.

Thorn Spring Golf Course is a Par 72 course. Blacksburg High School took top honors with a team score of 285. David Zhang of Blacksburg also turned in the best score of the day with a 67.

Salem finished second with a score of 311. Hidden Valley was third at 313 and Patrick Henry was fourth with a 325. Cave Spring was fifth at 340 and Pulaski County was one step behind them in sixth at 341. Christiansburg did not have a team score, with only three golfers in the match.

Campbell Moore turned in the best score for the Cougars with a 79. Noah Burchett earned an 85 and Thatcher Singleton had an 87. Bay Moore scored a 90 and Andersen Moore scored 92. Brayden Boyd finished at 109.

“The 85 by Noah was his lowest score ever at Thorn Spring,” Cougar Head Coach Larry Thomas said. “The 87 by Thatcher was the lowest score of his career. We also had Brayden Boyd working really hard out there, earning his first varsity start. Our guys are moving in the right direction.”

The Cougars will travel to Salem Monday, Sept. 27, for the Class 4, Region D championships at Hidden Valley Golf Course. That match is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Written by: Editor on September 27, 2021.

