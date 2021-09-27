Contractors needed for new program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Calling all contractors!

Town of Pulaski officials are looking for contractors interested in working with them on a new state program aimed at improving Pulaski’s housing stock.

Acquire, Renovate, Sell, or ARS, is a joint program of Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA). It aims to create affordable homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income citizens by renovating, or reconstructing, undervalued homes.

