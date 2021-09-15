Clyde Eugene Owens

Clyde Eugene Owens of Dublin Virginia 11-20-1950 to 9-10-2021

Known as Gene to his family and friends, he was a well-known and beloved member of the local community. Gene passed away suddenly while at a fishing tournament in Tennessee that he was attending with his beloved wife Mary.

Gene attended Newbern Church of God. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, hunting and flea marketing. He was a 1969 graduate of Pulaski High School, wearing number 24 on the basketball team. He currently worked for Radford Community Transit. His past jobs included a contract mail carrier for his parents, Cougar Assistant at PCHS, insurance agent for AGLA, Dish Network, Schwann’s salesman, among others.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Frances Owens of Pulaski and his father-in-law Clinton Harrell of Pulaski. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Harrell Owens, his daughters and sons-in-laws April & Dennis Villone of Allentown NJ and Genetta & Ray Simpkins of Snowville, his grandchildren Sydney & Erica Villone and Anna & Emma Simpkins. Other survivors include his sister Rhonda LaFon of Pulaski, his nieces Jessica and Ashley Lindsey and his great nephew Mason Sizemore, his mother-in-law Julia Harrell of Pulaski, his brothers-in-law and wives Wayne & Joann Harrell of Draper, CP Harrell of Dublin, Anthony & Kathy Harrell of Radford, and David and Autumn Harrell of Dublin. He is also survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Bucky Cruff officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m.– Tuesday evening at the Funeral Home.

It seemed everyone in Pulaski County knew Gene as you could not walk into a store or restaurant with him without someone calling out his name. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards family expenses or to St. Jude’s Children’s Fund.

The family will be meeting at the home of Julia Harrell (2041 Newbern Road, Pulaski, VA).

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

