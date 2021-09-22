Clinton F. Parnell Sr.

Clinton F. Parnell Sr. age 84, died peacefully at his home on September 21, 2021. Foster was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy I. Parnell, and his parents, Carl and Elva Parnell.

Foster was born in the Short’s Creek area of Carroll County, Virginia on June 22, 1937. He was a long-time employee of Long-Airdox in Pulaski, Virginia.

Foster is survived by his daughter, Cindy Quesenberry, son, Clinton Parnell Jr., son, Nelson Parnell, and daughter, Michelle Parnell. He has seven granddaughters and many great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.. A graveside service with burial will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00PM at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Parnell family. Online condolences can be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

Written by: Editor on September 22, 2021.

Comments

comments