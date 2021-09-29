Claytor Lake State Park enjoys busy weekend

By WILLIAM PAINE

The first weekend of Autumn 2021 was a busy one at Claytor Lake State Park. There was a wedding, a sailing regatta, a fishing tournament and a visit from the Fincastle Militia.

Brett and Boomer’s Big Ol’ Bass Tournament started early Saturday and drew 130 teams to compete in this fourth annual fishing contest put on by 94.9 Star Country.

It’s no wonder this tournament draws a such crowd, as the top prize for the heaviest bag of fish is $10,000.

Each angler or team was limited to five fish and when the weigh-in ended later that afternoon, brothers Randy and Tommy Butcher took the big prize. To top it off, it was Tommy’s birthday. Their bag weighed in at 13.96 pounds, which was a full three pounds more than the nearest contestant managed to haul in.

The Claytor Lake Sailing Association was up to its old tricks with yet another fall regatta held about halfway between the state park and the dam. There were no collisions in this regatta, even though from a distance, these sailing vessels appear to just miss one another when rounding the buoy.

