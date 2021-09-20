Central Virginia site for fall film production

RICHMOND—The feature film Raymond and Ray, from Apple Original Films, will shoot in Central Virginia this fall. Starring actors are Ethan Hawke (Before Sunset, Boyhood) and Ewan McGregor (Halston, Fargo).

Raymond and Ray tells the story of half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. Rodrigo García (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs) writes and directs the film, while Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma), Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone) are producers.

Lynn, a graduate of the University of Virginia, is on the board of Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer are executive producers.

“Attending the lovely Virginia Film Festival whetted our appetite to film in the Commonwealth,” Garcia, Cuaron, Curtis and Lynn said in a joint statement. “The Virginia Film Office has been amazing, and we’re thrilled to bring Raymond and Ray here, with Apple’s support, to take advantage of the gorgeous locations and fall colors.”

Governor Ralph Northam noted, “Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on [the Commonwealth] and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers. We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

“The Virginia film, television, and news media industry is a source of strong economic growth for the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The industry has provided high-wage jobs and revenue to many Virginia communities throughout times of economic uncertainty and especially so for our hard-hit hospitality industry. Projects like Raymond and Ray continue to build our profile as a preferred production location, and we eagerly anticipate the expansion of this important Virginia industry.”

Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds said, “There is truly no greater testament to Virginia’s rich assets, talented workers, and film-friendly atmosphere than repeat customers of this distinction, and we’re enthusiastic about another special opportunity to grow our partnership.”

Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger.

Raymond and Ray is eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount is based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

For more information about Virginia’s film production industry, please visit the Virginia Film Office website, www.film.virginia.org.

September 20, 2021

