Cecil ‘Gene’ Eugene Cross

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Cross, age 67 of Pulaski passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born October 14, 1953 in Washington County, Virginia he was the son of the late Cecil Delaney Cross and Charlotte Williams Cross. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia “Patty” Cross.

Cecil was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Jones Cross, Pulaski; children Heather (Danny) Boyd, Hiwassee, Miranda Cross (Adam) Mitchem, Pulaski; grandchildren Cameron Boyd, Madison Whitesell, great granddaughter, Harper Boyd; brothers and sisters Ella “Gay” Whitaker, Christiansburg; Mark (April) Cross, Pulask; Douglas “Pudge” (Stella) Cross, Pulaski, Frannie (Ken) Monroe, TN; Kenny (Amy) Cross, TN; Bobby Cross, TN; Wayne Cross, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road, Pulaski) with military honors conducted at the graveside.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Cecil's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

