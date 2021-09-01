Campaign to stop elder abuse launches

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

According to the 1960s song by The Tremeloes, “Silence is Golden;” but when it comes to the tenth of American elderly who fall victim to abuse each year it’s anything but golden.

To draw attention to the plight of these elderly victims, Southwest Virginia Elder Justice Task Force Monday launched a public education and awareness campaign “SILENCE ISN’T GOLDEN” during September. As part of the campaign, residents throughout Southwest Virginia will notice billboards sharing that message.

“The golden years are anything but golden for the one in 10 older Americans who are victims of financial, physical, or sexual abuse or neglect each year,” said task force Chair Daveena Sexton. “SILENCE ISN’T GOLDEN seeks to spread the word that elder abuse is not only wrong, it is criminal, and perpetrators will be held accountable.”

Sexton also is director of Advancement for Southwest Virginia Legal Aid.

The first two campaign billboards have been in place in Galax and Radford since Aug. 16. Monday, 24 other billboards were installed in each of the 17 counties that make up Southwest Virginia, along with two one Interstate 81 and one each near the cities of Bristol and Wytheville.

Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, Virginia Law Foundation, and Anthem Healthkeepers Plus are sponsoring the campaign, with outreach support provided by grants to Dickenson and Tazewell counties. The grants were awarded from Virginia Supreme Court’s Local Court Improvement Project.

According to campaign literature there is no universal definition of elder abuse, but “it is important to know its signs, and that it can take many forms.”

Signs include:

•Signs of neglect such as no one ever visiting a home, a home in need of repairs, lack of basic necessities such as food, clean clothing, or heat, or issues with hygiene.

•Broken bones, sprains, unexplained bruises or cuts, etc., may be signs of physical or sexual abuse, and can have long term psychological impact and even result in death.

•Signs of financial exploitation include falling victim to telephone and Internet scams, having checks forged or money stolen, or being influenced to sign paperwork they didn’t understand. One in five seniors are victims of financial exploitation each year.

In Virginia, Department of Social Services data from fiscal year 2020 estimates the financial loss to older and disabled adults in the Western region alone at more than $2 million. Statewide, the loss was estimated at more than $93 million, with only about 40% recovered.

As the population of older adults increases in Southwest Virginia, incident of elder abuse also are expected to increase. Southwest Virginia Elder Justice Task Force is committed to increasing education and awareness about elder abuse, as well as advocating for aggressive investigation and prosecution of abusers.

Other aspects of the SILENCE ISN’T GOLDEN campaign include Facebook advertising, local public service announcements, printed materials, branded ink pens and fans to hand out at events, posters and rack cards being placed in courthouses, health departments, clinics, banks and other facilities, and presentations to community groups and organizations.

To schedule a presentation, contact Janet Brennend at (540) 980-7720. For more information about SILENCE ISN’T GOLDEN, visit Southwest Virginia Elder Justice Task Force on Facebook, or call (276) 783-8300, ext. 2012.

