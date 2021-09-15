Bye-week blues: Catching up with the Cougars

While when it might come was questionable for a short time, Pulaski County enters their bye-week with a record 2-1 and a somewhat better understanding of the expectations come game time under Head Coach Mark Dixon.

Everyone knew it was going to be somewhat faster paced. Everyone knew the intensity was going to be picked up a few notches. Unfortunately, everyone also knew that at some point, the Cougars would face untimely flags that made our heads turn sideways in wonderment.

With all of that said, the expectations have been mostly met despite a few key injuries.

Let’s start with the numbers. The offensive numbers are the ones that most people notice first. Those numbers have also shown that neither the Cougars or the teams they have faced have played extremely well defensively.

The Cougars have earned 54 first downs while the opposition has earned 38. That equals an average of 18 per game for the Cougars and 12.66 per game for the other guys.

The Cougars have ran the ball 120 times for 685 yards so far this season. That’s an average of 5.7 yards per carry and just over 228 yards per game.

The Cougars have completed 34 of 54 pass attempts with five interceptions for 604 yards. That’s an average of 17.76 yards per catch and an average of just over 201 yards per game.

Overall the Cougars have 1,289 yards of offense, an average of 429.6 yards per game.

The best game against the pass was against Northside, where the Vikings only completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 29 yards. The best run defense for the Cougars was against Jefferson Forest, who only earned 20 yards on 21 carries.

Cam Cooper is the only Cougar to this point to line up at quarterback and pass the ball, completing 34 of 54 pass attempts with five interceptions for 604 yards.

Several Cougars have been active in the ground game. Keyontae Kennedy has 57 carries for 344 yards. His best game was against James Wood, where he ran 35 times for 187 yards. Trevor Burton has 17 carries for 174 yards. John Lyman has 17 carries for 137 yards. Cooper has earned 29 tough yards on 23 carries.

Four Cougars lead the receiving corps. JJ Gulley has 11 catches for 277 yards. Lyman has 15 catches for 233 yards. Tyler Underwood has 6 catches for 88 yards and Kennedy has one catch for 7 yards.

Defensively the Cougars have given up too much. While the Pulaski County offense has scored 102 points, the defense has given up 67 points.

The opposition has ran the ball 78 times for 397 yards, an average of 5.08 yards per carry. The opposing teams have completed 41 of 75 pass attempts with four interceptions for 556 yards. That’s an average of 13.56 yards per catch. The opposition has earned 933 total yards of offense, an average of 311 yards per game.

The Cougars have taken the ball away from the other teams eight times. Burton, Kennedy, Underwood, Felipe Aguilar and Brett Jones each have a fumble recovery. Lyman has two interceptions and Diego Turner has one.

Penalties have been an issue for the Cougars this season, which was somewhat expected with so many young players on the starting lineup. Pulaski County has been hit with the yellow flag 20 times in three games for 189 yards. The opposition has had 18 flags for 149 yards.

Those penalty numbers do not, however, reflect the true impact they’ve had on the games.

One interception that should have counted but wasn’t was the one made by sophomore Brett Jones last week against James Wood. The sideline warning penalty against Pulaski County, which was not only a questionable call but was also administered incorrectly, gave the ball back to the Colonels and they scored on the next play to win the game.

Against Jefferson Forest, there were nearly 400 yards of offense called back, including four touchdowns. While no one is claiming that Pulaski County is perfect, many of those penalties were later proven to be highly questionable as well.

Pulaski County has never been lucky when it comes to officiating. Every head coach in the history of the football program has dealt with it. Time and time again the Cougars have faced situations where they had a chance to pull a big win out, only to have their hopes dashed by a call on the field.

Coach Dixon has made it clear to his players that they must play better. They must play smarter. They must play at a level where the outcome of a game in not in the hands of anyone other than themselves. The Cougars cannot leave their chances up to anyone else.

Last week against James Wood, the film very clearly shows one of the assistant coaches about two yards on the field before the play began. This had been allowed during the entire game as the coaching staff worked with a lineup of young players that was switched around at 3 p.m. that day due to a sick player and several injuries.

For over three hours, the officials allowed it. For over three hours, the Cougar coaching staff worked to give their players the best chance for success. For that three hours, no flags were thrown and no warnings were given. If a coach was asked to back up, they replied “Yes sir” and backed up.

Then, with around a minute and a half left and the game on the line, one official decided to throw a flag. Why he decided to throw it at that moment, no one knows, but he did.

Then, after the crew gathered at midfield for several minutes to discuss the infraction, the decision should have been a very simple one. The Cougar sideline should have been issued a sideline warning. The interception by Jones should have stood. The Cougars, with just over a minute remaining and no timeouts left for the Colonels, should have taken three knees and finished the game 3-0.

That didn’t happen. It’s shameful that it went a different direction. Officiating is somewhat down in all sports as the associations who hire those officials are having just as much difficulty finding workers as everyone else.

That’s not an excuse. The individual who threw the flag was an experience official. The individual who decided it would be a 15-yard penalty was an experienced official. They made a bad call. As much as Cougar fans may hate it, that is a part of the game.

Pulaski County must play better. They must play well enough that no matter what else happens, a win cannot be taken from them.

The Cougars are going to get there. Even with questionable penalties going against them, there has been no back talk from the players. The answer to every question is “Yes Sir” or “No Sir.” If the answer is no sir, that player comes out to receive additional instruction.

No excuses are accepted. You either do or you do not.

For Cougar fans, just hang in there. This team is showing improvements each week. Things are getting clearer for them. They are starting to see what Coach Dixon and his staff are asking for.

The line is starting to open up holes, despite key players being out with injuries. The running backs are starting to see those holes better. The quarterback is learning quickly and the receivers are a talented group that will catch the ball if it gets close to them.

Ignore the drama of internet message boards and Facebook pages. Brush off the fact that Pulaski County lost to what was without question the best team they’ve seen all season by one point.

Just believe.

Keep getting better. Keep moving forward. Keep getting up after every play. When you get tired, get up anyway. When you’re feeling like you can’t go another five steps, go another ten.

The Cougar Nation has a lot of football left to look forward to this season. Expect good things.

Written by: Editor on September 15, 2021.

