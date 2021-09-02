Brenda Kay Carnell Kline

Beloved wife, mother and aunt Brenda Kay Carnell Kline passed away August 25, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Kay was devoted to her charities and had a loving generous heart. She was responsible for the free carnival hosted for five years at New Life Church. While in Maryland she started the empty stocking program that started with 5 families and has grown to over 500 or more to date.

She was an avid animal lover and fed several feral feline colonies in the area. She was always seeking out ways to help those in need.

She started her career at the Southwest Times and came back to retire as the publisher.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years Ronald A. Kline, Pulaski; daughter and son-in-law – Lisa (Greg) Zagorski, Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial was held, family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Pulaski County Humane Society in her memory.

Special thank you to Medi-Home Staff in her time of need.

Bower Funeral Chapels, Pulaski handled the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 2, 2021.

