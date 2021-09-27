Barbara Thompson Hall

Barbara Thompson Hall, 66, of Dublin passed away September 24, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living Following complications from several stroke earlier this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, June Whitaker Thompson and Herman Brown Thompson, and her brother and sister-in-law L.D. and Alta Thompson. Barbara was a long time employee of Virginia Department of Transportation. She loved her family, being outdoors, spending time with friends and tending to her beautiful flowers, these were the joys of her life.

Barbara is survived by One Daughter & Son-In-Law; Angela and Michael Kohl, of Grottoes, Va.

Three Grandchildren; Gwenna, Eli and Ivy.

Many loving friends that have been a wonderful support through the years.

The family is thankful that she is at rest and will celebrate he life with a graveside service at 11:00 am Tuesday September 28, 2021at Saunders Cemetery, Max Meadows, Va. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your favorite chariy or church.

