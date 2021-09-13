Alleged victim seeks defendant’s release

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man being held without bond for allegedly violating a protective order was granted a secured bond Wednesday after the alleged victim requested he be released from custody.

A bond hearing for Randy Davon Glenn, 30, of Radford, proceeded at Glenn’s request despite the fact he had no legal representation on the charge. He told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch he had been in quarantine at New River Valley Regional Jail so he couldn’t use the telephone to contact an attorney.

According to Glenn’s comments to the court, his “baby’s mama” filed the protective order violation against him after he had a woman contact her on his behalf regarding some property of his.

Glenn also is charged in Radford with domestic assault, strangulation, cruelty and injuries to children and two counts of vandalism. The incident resulting in those charges allegedly occurred Aug. 24 and involves the same victim and their child. Glenn says he has an attorney for those charges.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 13, 2021.

Comments

comments