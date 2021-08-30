Woman admits having child porn

A Dublin woman has admitted to multiple counts of having child pornography in 2019, but sentencing is postponed until January.

Stephanie Paige Hanks, 31, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of possessing child porn — one count being first offense possession and 15 counts being subsequent offenses. Four other subsequent offense charges were not prosecuted under a provision that allows them to be reinstated at a later date should prosecutors feel the need to do so.

The guilty pleas were entered as part of a bare plea agreement that does not include a recommended sentence. Therefore, it will be entirely up to the judge to decide what sentence to impose when Hanks is sentenced Jan. 12.

She faces up to 155 years in prison if the maximum sentence is given on each count; however, that’s not likely. A background report on Hanks is being prepared prior to sentencing.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall, Hanks’ crimes came to light when local authorities received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Authorities were told images of child pornography were being uploaded onto a Discord account associated to Hanks’ email address and telephone number. Discord is a voice-over IP instant messaging and digital distribution platform over which users communicate.

As a result of the tip, Hanks’ telephone was searched. Crandall said authorities found evidence child porn images had been downloaded to the phone and then manually deleted. He said Hanks confessed to downloading images from a chat application, but she claims to have never uploaded any images.

Hanks told the investigator she didn’t think accounts could be traced on the application, according to Crandall. No local children were involved and Hanks knew none of the children in the images.

According to court files, the offense dates were Aug. 22, 2019. Each subsequent offense is a Class 5 felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The first offense is a Class 6 felony, carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Hanks is free on bond pending sentencing.

