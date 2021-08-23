Whitehurst’s art has become ‘Simply Elemental’

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The works of two local artists, Henry and Rhonda Whitehurst, have found a place in Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticultural Garden, as part of this year’s Simply Elemental artist installation.

The couple lives in a rural area of Pulaski County and are both artists in their own right.

Grandma’s Garden Gate, a work made from copper with large chunks of colored glass, was created by Rhonda. Brightly colored glass flowers populate the center of the copper frame, along with a couple of butterflies and a hummingbird.

“The inspiration for the piece comes from my childhood and my memories of the summer mornings sitting in my grandmother’s swing,” said Rhonda. “I could look through her garden gate with the dew on everything and the flowers and vines would sparkle like jewels. I was mesmerized by the butterflies and hummingbirds flying all around the sparkling flowers through her old garden gate.”

Henry’s addition to the garden is entitled, “A Circle of Sound,” and was formed with hammered copper-finished metal.

“Inspired by the sounds of the garden, A Circle of Sound is an interactive wind chime made of metals and leather. It is arranged to allow the visitor to enter the circle and by striking the pipes, they will make various sounds. The sounds of the wind chime is thought to scare off unwanted animals and evil spirits from the garden,” he said.

Hahn Horticultural Garden (HHG) is a collection of living art and, once a year, a showplace for artists throughout the New River Valley and beyond. The Pavilion hosts six artists a year featuring a wide diversity of visual arts.

In 2015, the art went outside and Simply Elemental was born. Simply Elemental is an outdoor multi-artist installation integrated along the garden paths, plantings and trees of HHG between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

In addition to the Whitehurst’s works, there are several other pieces of art on display as part of this year’s Simply Elemental.

Written by: Editor on August 23, 2021.

Comments

comments