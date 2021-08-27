Wheeler set for release Sunday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHATHAM — A convicted murderer was to be released from a Chatham prison Friday, 25-years after he admitted to the “execution style” shooting of a Wythe County deputy.

According to Virginia Department of Corrections’ inmate locater, Christopher Shawn Wheeler’s release date is Aug. 27, 2021. Wheeler was 15 years old when he wounded and then fatally shot Deputy Cliff Dicker. He is now 41.

Wheeler was convicted as an adult and sentenced to 43 years in prison in 1996, but he was eligible for parole after serving 25 years, one of Dicker’s children recently told the Chatham Star-Tribune. Karla Turman said a provision of Wheeler’s release requires him to be sent to Oklahoma. He cannot return to Virginia.

According to Southwest Times archives, Dicker, 57, was serving two juvenile petitions on Wheeler Dec. 6, 1994 when Wheeler wounded the deputy with a .22-caliber rifle. Wheeler noticed Dicker trying to get up, so he then took Dicker’s own 9-mm firearm and shot the man in the back of the head, killing him.

Wheeler originally was charged with capital murder, which carried the possibility of the death penalty at that time. However, the charge was reduced to second-degree murder and Wheeler entered into a plea agreement. The agreement came about after a judge ruled Wheeler’s statement to police would not be admissible in court because no guardian was present during questioning.

Believing evidence supported capital murder, Judge Colin Campbell stepped outside state sentencing guidelines in imposing a 40-year sentence for murder and three years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Times archives state.

Evidence showed Wheeler went to the back of his house to change clothes before being placed under arrest. But when he returned to Dicker, he had the rifle.

Psychologists said Wheeler might have felt his life was in danger and so he was defending himself. Wheeler claimed Dicker dropped his service revolver as Wheeler was putting away the rifle. Wheeler said the handgun went off and shot Dicker as the deputy attempted to pick up the gun.

Written by: Editor on August 27, 2021.

