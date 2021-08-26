Water main ruptures at Train Depot

By WILLIAM PAINE

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, people experiencing little to no water pressure in parts of Pulaski are under a 48 hour boil water advisory. This boil water advisory urges residents of Pulaski to bring their drinking and cooking water to a rolling boil for one minute before using.

At approximately midnight Wednesday, a 10-inch water main under Washington Avenue ruptured, which affected the water supply in much of the Town of Pulaski.

The water main break most heavily affected businesses and residents on the south side of town.

According to Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham, reverse 911 calls informing water customers affected by the break started going out by 6:30 Thursday morning. The calls advised those directly affected by the water main break to boil their water before using it and that the main was expected to be repaired by noon Thursday.

Several restaurants in Pulaski were closed due to this including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and the Main Street Grill. Now, since the entire town is effectively under a boil water advisory, more businesses, especially restaurants, may close their doors until this is resolved.

According to Chris Phillips, Street Superintendent for the Town of Pulaski, the break in the 10-inch water line was repaired at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Not long after, however, they discovered a second rupture in an adjacent section of the same water line.

By 10:30 a.m., Curtis Smithers, head of the town’s water department, was operating a back hoe in an effort to dig out the muck and get a better look at the second break in the water line.

“We’re with the street department but we all help each other out,” said Chris Phillips as he monitored the situation. “All over town these lines are different ages. This isn’t from the reservoir feed line. That’s a 16-inch pipe that runs down Case Knife and into the water filter plant. I wouldn’t doubt if it this pipe was from the tank at Pierce Avenue.”

As he spoke, Garnett Lyons of the town’s water department was steadily digging around the pipe from his position in the recently dug hole under Washington Avenue.

As of noon Thursday, there was no estimate as to when the second rupture in the water main would be repaired but town crews are working diligently to fix the problem.

