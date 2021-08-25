Virginia Soldier accounted for from Korean War

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Army Sergeant Elwood M. Truslow, 20, of Batesville, Virginia, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for June 7, 2021.

In late 1950, Truslow was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Truslow’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Truslow’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Truslow will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

