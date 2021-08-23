Violent history cited for bond reduction denial

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge Monday denied a bond reduction for a Dublin man facing four probation violations, citing his history of violence — among other things.

James Cecil Whitener, 35, said he was charged with violating terms of his probation because he drank “a couple” or “a few” beers and his probation officer said he wasn’t supposed to consume alcoholic beverages while on probation. He called it a “technical violation.”

Whitener testified he has lived in Pulaski County 11 years. He moved here from Richmond, but told the court he has no reason to return to that area.

According to defense attorney Brandon Ratliff, Whitener has been in jail 40 days because he hasn’t been able to post a $5,000 bond set by a general district court judge.

Whitener said he might be able to post a $1,000 bond (which would require a payment of 10%, or $100). He said he has to pay child support, so he would prefer a low bond because he would rather the money go toward his child support than to pay a bond.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco painted a different picture of Whitener’s violation.

According to Branco, Whitener was released from a prison sentence to a halfway house June 1. He was placed on probation for 2019 convictions of third offense domestic assault, strangulation and two counts of sexual battery.

Within a week of his release, Whitener is alleged to have tested positive for alcohol use. Branco said Whitener was placed on a termination contract, which meant he would be terminated from the halfway house program if he violated rules again. June 30, he admitted using alcohol again, she noted.

Whitener was offered treatment for alcohol abuse, but denied he needed it, according to Branco said.

She said he was required to have an assessment for sex offender treatment, but he claimed he couldn’t complete the paperwork.

