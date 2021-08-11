VHSL clarifies guidance pertaining to non-instructional activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Governor Northam reminded Virginia’s public schools that Virginia law (Bill Tracking – 2021 session > Legislation (virginia.gov)) requires school boards to implement in-person instruction in the 2021-2022 school year in a manner that adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any applicable federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance (Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools | CDC).

VHSL staff has consulted with the Virginia Department of Education and VHSL Legal Counsel to determine the extent to which this law applies to VHSL activities. This law addresses explicitly “in-person instruction” under the purview of local school boards, and therefore does not apply to extracurricular activities or other non-instructional activities on school grounds. School Boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities.

Each local school board will adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities – athletes, coaches, and spectators.

Written by: Editor on August 11, 2021.

