Veterans Day essays sought for contest

RICHMOND — All Virginia middle and high school age students are invited to enter this year’s Veterans Day Student Essay Contest sponsored by Virginia War Memorial. Entries are being accepted from public, private and homeschooled students.

The topic of this year’s contest is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Who Inspires Me.” One winner will be accepted from middle school entries (grades 6-8) and high school entries (grades 9-12).

Each winning author receives a $250 gift card and is invited to Richmond Nov. 11 to read their essay aloud and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial. Each winner also will designate a teacher to receive a $100 gift card to purchase school supplies.

Students who choose to enter the contest can write about a member of their family, their community or a famous soldier who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Essays should be kept to a length of 500-700 words. Interviews and primary sources should be used whenever possible.

Essays should be submitted via the War Memorial website at vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay, the 11:59 p.m. Oct. 17 deadline. Other guidelines also are available on the website.

Information also is available by calling the memorial’s Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.

