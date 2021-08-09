Vaccine requirements looming for many

By DAVID GRAVELY

Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Commonwealth will require state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 each week. This policy will impact roughly 122,000 employees and goes into effect Sept. 1, 2021.

This action comes as the numbers, which had previously been in decline as more Virginians became fully vaccinated, have consistently risen. There were 1,845 new cases reported Friday morning in Virginia. The seven-day positivity rate also grew Friday to 7.1%.

Thursday also brought the first report of a child, between the ages of 10-19, becoming a fatality due to complications from COVID-19.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

The numbers in Pulaski County have also shown recent increases. July 26 reported the highest recent number of new cases as 28 were reported on that day, along with five deaths. Those five deaths brings the total number of deaths in the county to 69. Seven new cases were reported in the county Friday morning, bringing the total to 2,845 since the onset of the pandemic.

The new requirement for state workers comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases nationwide.

As of Friday, nearly 73% of Virginia adults have had at least one shot and 54% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated.

“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers. Other localities have also put vaccination requirements into play. The military may also be announcing mandatory vaccination requirements in the coming days.

Many colleges are now requiring proof of vaccination for students and faculty heading into the new school year. Younger students in many cases are still not legally eligible to receive the vaccine. This impacts mostly primary school students in elementary, middle and high school.

Pulaski County Public Schools released a draft policy for returning to school this week, but that may not be changed after Northam announced that a recently passed law required schools to offer in-person learning five days per week and for schools to follow guidance from the CDC concerning mitigation measures and masking requirements.

Currently, the Virginia vaccination schedule for students, which begins at birth and continues through their school years, lists Hep B (three shots), DTap (five shots), Polio (four shots), Hib (four shots), PCV (four shots), Rotavirus vaccine (three shots), Varicella (two shots), MMR (two shots) and Hep A (two shots) as required immunizations. Between 16-18 years old, students are also required to receive a MenACWY vaccine (two shots) and MenB (one shot).

An annual flu vaccine is also recommended for everyone six months and older.

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2021.

