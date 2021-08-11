Va. moves to strengthen behavioral health system

ARLINGTON — Virginia will invest nearly half a billion dollars of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation to strengthen the Commonwealth’s behavioral health system.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced during an Arlington County Community Services Board meeting that $485 million is being invested to alleviate pressure on state mental health hospitals, strengthen community-based services, and increase support for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs.

The announcement is part of “Investment Week,” during which Northam and legislative leaders are highlighting proposals for allocating $4.3 billion in ARP funding available to the Commonwealth in advance of an Aug. 2 special session.

“Every Virginian should have access to the behavioral health care and treatment they need, either in their home communities or in a state-operated facility,” the governor said. “The pandemic has led to increases in depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other mental health issues in Virginia and across the country, which has added to the strain on our behavioral health system and the valued people who work within it.”

Northam’s plan solidifies the Commonwealth’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to community-based services and ensuring the safety of staff and patients in Virginia’s 12 state hospitals and centers. Additional capital investments will support improvements to state facility infrastructure, including water treatment, ventilation, and sewer systems.

The investment includes state funding as well as federal dollars from the ARP and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, and is broadly focused on three areas—state mental hospitals, community-based services, and opioid and substance abuse treatment.

Virginia’s mental health hospitals have faced high census levels for a number of years and the pandemic has made the situation more challenging. The funding package has nearly $200 million for staffing at state behavioral health facilities and intellectual disability training centers.

The funding proposal also includes $150 million to increase access to community-based crisis services and child and family support services. It provides dispatcher training for the Marcus Alert program, a new statewide mental health alert system designed to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis.

An additional $5 million dollars will be dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing in Northern Virginia to assist with bed shortages.

The plan also allocates $103 million for opioid and substance abuse treatment services. In 2020, Virginia saw nearly 2,300 overdose deaths, a 41% increase from the previous year, and the 2021 number is projected to be even higher. This funding will support community-based prevention, peer counseling, and harm reduction services.

