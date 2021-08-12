Tracy Marie Barrett Reed

February 9, 1978 – August 11, 2021

Tracy Marie Barrett Reed, 43, of Pulaski, went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2021. She was employed with Volvo Trucks. Tracy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ronnie L. Lytton.

Tracy was a mom that put her children before anyone or anything. Whether biological, adopted, or a child through love, Tracy’s life revolved around her children and those she cared for. Not afraid to try new things, she had a spontaneous nature about her. She never backed down from a challenge, whether tangible or not. She found a way to always get the job done.

Survivors include her mother, Debra R. Lytton; father, Michael W. Barrett, Sr.; fiancée, Ann Madigan; son, Chase Elder-Raper; stepdaughters, Whitney Saul and her wife, and Catilyn Raper; her children through love, Jah Jah, AJ, Lee Lee, Timmy and Jericho; brother, Michael W. (Amanda) Barrett, Jr., Lee (Jessica) Lytton, and Nick Barrett; and was loved by several special and close aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.

The Reed family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2021.

